Big progress! Indian Railways’ SWR zone surpasses electrification target for 2021-22

Indian Railways electrification plan sees big progress! As of 28 March 2022, the South Western Railway zone has achieved 511.7 Route Kilometres of electrification across its network. This has surpassed the target set by the Railway Board of 459 Route kilometres for the financial year 2021-22. According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry, the South Western Railway zone had completed 476.7 Route kilometres of electrification of its network in the previous financial year 2020-21. During March 2022, the following rail sections over the South Western Railway zone have been commissioned after electrification:

Yelahanka – Chikkaballapur (45 Route kilometres), Sivadi – Omluru (44 Route kilometres), Tumakuru – Nitturu (27 Route kilometres), Kudachi – Ghataprabha (47 Route kilometres), Gadag – Hole Alur (48 Route kilometres), Hosadurga – Chikjajur (30 Route kilometres), Alnavar – Ambewadi (26 Route kilometres) and Londa – Tinaighat (11 Route kilometres).

According to General Manager Sanjeev Kishore, no stone is left unturned to achieve and exceed electrification targets. Close co-ordination and co-operation between the rail divisions as well as among Operations Department and Electrical Department enabled timely availability of line- blocks to erect electrical infra, he said. The GM also expressed his gratitude to the efforts of RVNL, CORE and PGCIL which are the executing agencies of electrification over South Western Railways.

After the completion of this electrification, the South Western Railway zone will run more trains with electrical engines for major part of the route which is likely to reduce diesel consumption considerably on a daily basis. Not only it will reduce diesel and fossil fuel dependency but will also enhance the line capacity as well as speeding up of trains improving punctuality. From over 200 RKM in the year 2016, the electrified track on South Western Railways has now risen to 1734 RKM out of total 3566 RKM of its network, the Railway Ministry added.