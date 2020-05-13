Indian Railways allows for waitlisted tickets in special passenger trains; more trains may be notified soon

There will be no provision for Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets.

Indian Railways allows for waitlisted train tickets, more trains soon! Given the demand for seats Indian Railways will allow for limited waitlisted tickets in the special passenger trains. Additionally, within days of partially resuming Rajdhani Express-style passenger train services, Indian Railways has said that special Mail/Express trains may run as well, if required. A circular in this regard has already been sent to the zonal railways that as need arises more special passenger train services may be started. This can include trains with first AC, AC-2 tier, AC-3 tier, Sleeper, AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car coaches.

A senior railway official told Financial Express Online, “We have allowed for waitlisted tickets in the special passenger trains, and the maximu limit for all classes of travel has been defined. This has been done so that in future when more trains with different coach compositions are announced, the rules are clear.”

Maximum Waitlisting limit for First AC: 20

Maximum Waitlisting limit for Executive Class: 20

Maximum Waitlisting limit for AC-2 tier: 50

Maximum Waitlisting limit for AC 3-tier: 100

Maximum Waitlisting limit for AC Chair Car: 100

Maximum Waitlisting limit for Sleeper: 200

There will be no provision for Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets. These new waitlisted ticket limits will come into place for the special trains starting from May 22, for which the bookings will open from May 15. No tatkal and premium tatkal quota will be allowed by Indian Railways in these special passenger trains. The refund rules for cancellation of tickets will remain the same – 50% for within 24 hours of train departure.

