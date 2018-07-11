Big news for pilgrims! Indian Railways to introduce 72 special train services during Ashadi Fair in Pandharpur

The general second class coaches in all the trains will run as unreserved coaches.

Special train services by Indian Railways: In order to clear the extra rush of pilgrims attending the Ashadi fair, which is being held at Pandharpur, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to introduce special train services. The Central Railway zone of Indian Railways will run as many as 72 special train services between New Amravati, Khamgaon, CSMT, Latur, Miraj-Pandharpur and Miraj-Kurduwadi railway stations. Interestingly, the general second class coaches in all the following trains will run as unreserved coaches:

1) New Amravati-Pandharpur Unreserved Specials: Indian Railways will run 4 trips of New Amravati-Pandharpur Unreserved Special. On July 17 and July 20, train number 01155 Dn unreserved Special will leave New Amravati at 2:00 PM and the train will arrive Pandharpur at 11:15 AM next day. On return direction, train number 01156 Up unreserved Special will leave Pandharpur on July 18 and July 24 at 4:00 PM and will reach New Amravati at 10:40 AM next day. En route, in both the directions, the train service will halt at Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Jalamb, Nandura, Malkapur, Bodwad, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, Bhigwan, Jeur and Kurduwadi railway stations. The train has 16 general second class coaches.

2) Khamgaon-Pandharpur Unreserved Specials: Indian Railways will run 4 trips of Khamgaon-Pandharpur Unreserved Special. On July 18 and July 21, train number 01153 Dn Special will leave Khamgaon at 4:20 PM and will arrive Pandharpur at 11:15 AM same day. On return direction, train number 01154 Up Special will leave Pandharpur on July 19 and July 25 at 4:00 PM and will arrive Khamgaon at 8:30 AM next day. En route, in both the directions, the train service will halt at Jalamb, Nandura, Malkapur, Bodwad, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund, Bhigwan, Jeur and Kurduwadi railway stations. The train has 18 general second class coaches and 2 general second class cum guard’s brake vans.

3) CSMT-Miraj Specials: The railways will run 2 trips of CSMT-Miraj Specials. On July 22, train number 01151 Dn Special will leave CSMT at 12:20 AM and will arrive Miraj at 4:05 PM same day. On return direction, train number 01152 Up special will leave Miraj on July 23 at 8:55 PM and will arrive CSMT at 12:25 PM next day. En route, the train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Pandharpur, Sangola and Dhalgaon railway stations. The train has 12 sleeper class coaches, 2 general second class cum guard’s brake vans.

4) Pandharpur-Kurduwadi Specials: The railways will run 12 trips of Pandharpur-Kurduwadi Specials. On July 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, train number 01495 Dn Special will leave Pandharpur at 1:35 PM and will arrive Kurduwadi at 3:00 PM same day. On return direction, train number 01496 Up Special will leave Kurduwadi on July 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 3:30 PM and will arrive Pandharpur at 4:35 PM same day. En route, the train will halt at Modlimb. The train has 7 general second class coaches, 2 sleeper class coaches and 2 general second class cum guard’s brake vans.

5) Latur- Pandharpur Specials: The railways will run 10 trips of Latur- Pandharpur Specials. On July 20, 23, 24, 25, 27 train number 01489 Dn Special will leave Latur at 7:45 AM and will arrive Pandharpur at 12:45 PM same day. On return direction, train number 01490 Up Special will leave Pandharpur at 2:00 PM on July, 20, 24, 25, 27 and will arrive Latur at 7:00 PM same day. En route, the train will halt at Ausa Road, Dhoki, Yedsi, Usmanabad, Pangri, Barsi Town, Shendri, Kurduwadi and Modlimb railway stations. The train has 8 sleeper class coaches, 4 general second class coaches and 2 general second class cum guard’s brake vans.

6) Miraj-Pandharpur DEMU Specials: The railways will run 20 trips of unreserved Miraj-Pandharpur DEMU Specials. From July 19 to July 28, train number 01493 DEMU Special will leave Miraj at 5:30 AM daily and will arrive Pandharpur at 8:10 AM same day. On return direction, train number 01494 DEMU Special will leave Pandharpur at 9:50 PM daily from July 19 to July 28 and will arrive Miraj at 1:30 PM same day. En route, the train will halt at Arag, Salagare, Kavathe Mahankal, Dhalgaon, Jath Road, Mhasoba Dongargaon and Sangola railway stations. The train has 12 DEMU coaches.

7) Miraj- Kurduwadi DEMU Specials: The railways will run 20 trips of unreserved Miraj- Kurduwadi DEMU Specials. From July 19 to July 28, train number 01491 DEMU Special will leave Miraj at 2:40 PM daily and will arrive Kurduwadi at 8:00 PM same day. On return direction, train number 01492 DEMU Special will leave Kurduwadi at 8:30 PM daily from July 19 to July 28 and will arrive Miraj at 12:45 AM next day. En route, the train will halt at Arag, Salagare, Kavathe Mahankal, Dhalgaon, Jath Road, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Sangola Pandharpur and Modlimb railway stations. The train has 12 DEMU coaches.