​​​
  4. Big leg up for China’s Railway network! Test run of 5th generation Maglev train successful

Big leg up for China’s Railway network! Test run of 5th generation Maglev train successful

China's fifth-generation maglev train prototype with a maximum speed of 160 kmph has completed a successful test run, its manufacturer said today.

By: | Beijing | Published: May 23, 2018 6:51 PM
bullet trains , china bullet train, Chinese Academy of Engineering, news on china bullet train, latest news on china bullet train, Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin The fifth-generation prototype had two carriages with a maximum capacity of 318 passengers, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. (Representational Image)

China’s fifth-generation maglev train prototype with a maximum speed of 160 kmph has completed a successful test run, its manufacturer said today. Maglev refers to a transport system in which trains glide above a track, supported by magnetic repulsion and propelled by a linear motor. Compared with the medium and the low speed maglev trains that have entered operation, the traction efficiency of the new train has been improved by 10 per cent, while its energy consumption reduced by over 20 per cent, state-run manufacturer CRRC’s Tangshan branch said.

The fifth-generation prototype had two carriages with a maximum capacity of 318 passengers, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The train, with a flexible assembly of two to six carriages, is suitable for operation between cities, central and satellite cities and within a city. The successful test run has laid the foundation for the sixth generation maglev train with a designed speed of 200 kmph, the report said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top