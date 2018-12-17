Big infra boost for UP! Indian Railways coach factory to roads; 5 noteworthy points from PM Modi’s visit

PM Modi, during his recent visit to UP, laid the foundation stone for many new infrastructure projects

Infrastructure boost for Uttar Pradesh! Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli and Prayagraj. PM Modi, during his recent visit to Uttar Pradesh, flagged off a Humsafar Express rake and also laid the foundation stone for many new projects, giving a boost to the overall infrastructure of the state. This also assumes significance as the state is gearing up to host Kumbh Mela, it is being expected that over 100 million devotees, as well as Hindu ascetics, will attend the nearly two-month-long event. Following is the list of all the big infrastructure projects inaugurated and announced by PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Kumbha Mela:

1) PM Modi inaugurated the 133 km long Raebareli-Fatehpur-Banda section, worth Rs 558 crore, of National Highway 232. The stretch is an important link among Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Bundelkhand and Purvanchal areas in Uttar Pradesh. With the inauguration of this stretch, the highway is set to reduce the travel time from Banda to Raebareli, from 7-8 hours to 2.5 hours. Additionally, pollution and congestion are also likely to reduce significantly.

2) During his visit, Modi inspected the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareli and flagged off the 900th coach as well as a Humsafar Express rake. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior railway officials. PM Modi announced that the production capacity of MCF will be expanded to 5,000 coaches annually. Additionally, he said that MCF Raebareli will take up production of metro coaches in a big way and will make aluminium coaches for Indian Railways.

3) Following this, Modi proceeded to Prayagraj where he inaugurated a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre for the upcoming event of Kumbh Mela, which starts from January 15, 2019, and ends on March.

4) The Prime Minister also dedicated various development projects to the nation to clean the Ganga river and ghats in Andawa. According to Modi, this time, devotees will be able to offer their prayers at Akhsay Vat, which has been under closure for many years, during Ardha Kumbh.

5) Ahead of Kumbh Mela, Narendra Modi also inaugurated a newly built terminal building at the Bamrauli Airport in the city of Prayagraj. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that the airport augurs well for better investment as well as more tourist arrivals.