Big gift for Sikh pilgrims! Indian Railways Amritsar station to become world-class; stunning pics

The Amritsar railway station is expected to be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 300 crore

Big gift ahead for Sikh pilgrims! Indian Railways is completely redeveloping the Amritsar railway station into an airport-like world-class facilities. The Amritsar railway station is one of the four stations which have recently been selected to be redeveloped on the basis of the of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Amritsar station redevelopment plan aims to enhance the passenger experience by providing modern world-class amenities and interpreting the Sikh architecture for the station building in a contemporary manner, for the engagement of transit passengers, pilgrims and tourists.

In this regard, SK Lohia, MD & CEO of the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) recently stated that the in-principle approval for inviting the request for quotation (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the Amritsar railway station was granted on the basis of PPP mode by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) on December 20, 2019.

All the platforms of the station will be covered with a single roof in order to provide a comfortable ambience inside the station.

Amritsar railway station redevelopment project: Salient Features