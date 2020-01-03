Big gift for Sikh pilgrims! Indian Railways Amritsar station to become world-class; stunning pics

According to IRSDC, unique Sikh architecture will be interpreted at the station entry area with a lotus pond supported with columns, inspired by the lotus stems.
Big gift ahead for Sikh pilgrims! Indian Railways is completely redeveloping the Amritsar railway station into an airport-like world-class facilities. The Amritsar railway station is one of the four stations which have recently been selected to be redeveloped on the basis of the of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Amritsar station redevelopment plan aims to enhance the passenger experience by providing modern world-class amenities and interpreting the Sikh architecture for the station building in a contemporary manner, for the engagement of transit passengers, pilgrims and tourists.
In this regard, SK Lohia, MD & CEO of the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) recently stated that the in-principle approval for inviting the request for quotation (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the Amritsar railway station was granted on the basis of PPP mode by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) on December 20, 2019.
Amritsar railway station redevelopment project: Salient Features
- The Amritsar railway station is expected to be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 300 crore and the proposed site area is 10,76,464 square metres approximately.
- Entry to the station will be provided both directly and through a retail space which will be created right next to GT road, passing in front of the railway station.
- According to IRSDC, unique Sikh architecture will be interpreted at the station entry area with a lotus pond supported with columns, inspired by the lotus stems.
- The entry to the station will be through a concourse where there will be provisions for comfortable entry and sitting spaces for passengers waiting at the station. The exit, entry as well as the block area have been proposed to be redeveloped in an area of 22,240 square metres approximately.
- Once revamped, the exit from the station will be through a separate foot over bridge (FOB) which will make sure that there is no confusion between the arriving and departing passengers, similar to airport-like facilities. The concourse and FOBs have been proposed to be redeveloped in an area of 5,000 square metres approximately
- The second entry to the station has been proposed to be rebuilt so that passengers who wish to travel towards the Golden Temple as well as Jallianwalla Bagh can take a direct route.
- All the platforms of the station will be covered with a single roof in order to provide a comfortable ambience inside the station.
- An appropriate design of spaces at the station to ensure accurate lighting, signages as well as inclusion of modern amenities is an integral part of the redevelopment program.
- The Amritsar railway station will be Divyang friendly for the comfort of specially-abled passengers. The entire station will be redeveloped as a green building.
