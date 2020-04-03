Big feat! Indian Railways manufactures 2.6 lakh masks, 25,000 litres of sanitiser to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Indian Railways manufactured 2.6 lakh masks, 25,000 litres of sanitiser

Indian Railways continues its fight against COVID-19 pandemic! In order to step up preventive measures against the Coronavirus infection, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has manufactured as many as 2.6 lakh face masks as well as 25,000 litres of sanitiser so far! The Ministry of Railways recently shared on Twitter that these essential items for protection and sanitisation have been manufactured by all the Indian Railways zones and its production units on the network. Indian Railways has utilized these face masks and sanitisers for the safety and protection of its staff members, RPF officials, freight service workers and other such members who are still working across the network.

To give examples of a few railway zones, the Asansol division of the Eastern Railways (ER) zone has manufactured around 500 litres of hand sanitizer bottles at its diesel locomotive shed, which have been individually packed in containers.