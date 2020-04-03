Big feat! Indian Railways manufactures 2.6 lakh masks, 25,000 litres of sanitiser to fight COVID-19 pandemic

The workshops of several railway zones are manufacturing hospital beds, saline stands for patients along with face masks and protective gear for doctors and nurses.
Indian Railways continues its fight against COVID-19 pandemic! In order to step up preventive measures against the Coronavirus infection, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has manufactured as many as 2.6 lakh face masks as well as 25,000 litres of sanitiser so far! The Ministry of Railways recently shared on Twitter that these essential items for protection and sanitisation have been manufactured by all the Indian Railways zones and its production units on the network. Indian Railways has utilized these face masks and sanitisers for the safety and protection of its staff members, RPF officials, freight service workers and other such members who are still working across the network.
To give examples of a few railway zones, the Asansol division of the Eastern Railways (ER) zone has manufactured around 500 litres of hand sanitizer bottles at its diesel locomotive shed, which have been individually packed in containers.
- The South Western Railways (SWR) zone has also manufactured hand sanitizers at its diesel loco shed. According to the South Western zone, the diesel shed located in the Hubballi division is equipped with a laboratory, which generally caters to locomotive maintenance operations such as chemical analysis, lubricant analysis etc. In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and the need to maintain hygienic conditions, the laboratory of the diesel shed has initiated the manufacturing of hand sanitizers in house. The team at the Hubballi shed produces 10 litres of hand sanitizers per day.
- Similarly, the Bengaluru division of the zone has manufactured more than 300 litres of sanitizers till now, at its diesel loco shed. The sanitizer is being prepared according to the WHO (World Health Organization) recommendations, which has the composition of 2.3% Hydrogen Peroxide, 99.8% Isopropyl Alcohol, 3.98% Glycerol as well as distilled water.
- The Northern Railway zone and the South Central railway zone have also contributed in the production of face masks, protective gear and medical equipment to be used in the isolation wards on the network. As around 20,000 train coaches are being converted into isolation wards for COVID-19 quarantine facility, the workshops of several railway zones are manufacturing hospital beds, saline stands for patients along with face masks and protective gear for doctors and nurses.
