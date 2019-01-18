Big endorsement! Chetan Bhagat finds world-class airport-like Indian Railways station, shares pictures

Indian Railways is undertaking multiple initiatives in a bid to give a complete makeover to railway stations across the country. (image: Chetan Bhagat’s Twitter handle)

Katra railway station gets acknowledged for cleanliness! As Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways undertakes a massive cleanliness drive across its network, what better endorsement for it than when a renowned person appreciates the effort and compares facilities to those world-over. Chetan Bhagat, the renowned Indian author, motivational speaker, and columnist, has recently tweeted images of the Katra railway station in Jammu and Kashmir, praising the facility for its cleanliness. The Katra town in the state of Jammu and Kashmir is considered to be sacred as it is located in the foothills of the Trikuta Mountains, where the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi is situated.

The popular author shared some beautiful pictures of the Katra railway station. While emphasizing on shiny clean floors, he stated that the pictures were not of an airport or any other railway station abroad. Instead, the mesmerizing pictures were that of Katra railway station. He further claimed that it is one of the cleanest railway stations in the country. “The shiny clean floors in the pictures are not at an airport or a station abroad. This is the railway station in Katra. One of the cleanest stations in India, at one of the holiest places on the planet!,” Chetan Bhagat tweeted.

The shiny clean floors in the pictures are not at an airport or a station abroad. This is the railway station in Katra. One of the cleanest stations in India, at one of the holiest places on the planet! pic.twitter.com/SBgKbXLeYG — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) January 17, 2019

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the famous Indian author acknowledged Indian Railways for maintaining cleanliness. Last year, in the month of May, Bhagat in a tweet acknowledged the service provided by IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation). In his tweet, he mentioned the name of an IRCTC employee and said that the service provided by him in Ganga Express train was way better than service provided by airplane’s business class cabin staff. In addition to this, Bhagat also gave credit to the national transporter for maintaining a nice clean train. A few months ago, Bhagat also shared images of an Anubhuti coach in Shatabdi Express, calling it the “best train” of Indian Railways.

Indian Railways is undertaking multiple initiatives in a bid to give a complete makeover to railway stations across the country. Not only is the infrastructure of the railway stations being upgraded but they are also being provided with several passenger-friendly amenities.