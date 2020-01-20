Big embarrassment! New IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas sees glitches with entertainment screens, taps leak

To repair the items, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has written a letter to Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala.

Brand new IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express faces glitches! During the inaugural run of India’s second private train – the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, several defects cropped up in various equipment of the train, including a panel falling off in the Executive Class and nearly 30% of onboard entertainment screens not functioning. Thus, to repair these items, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has written a letter to Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala, according to an IE report. Also, the corporation is looking to replace all onboard entertainment screens with screens of better quality, similar to those fitted in airplanes. An IRCTC official was quoted in the report saying that the panel falling off is unacceptable and apart from that several safety items had issues.

According to the official, the rubber coating of the glass windows was coming off as well as the sensor taps were leaking. The dustbins on the coaches opened automatically whenever a person passed by it. Besides, the automatic blinders for windows had issues as well, he said. According to a Western Railway official, the coach is still under warranty period. Hence, various Original Equipment Manufacturers have been asked to fix the equipment with no cost to Indian Railways, the official said.

Meanwhile, after MNS workers had threatened to disrupt the train operations demanding that Maharashtrian culture should be presented well, IRCTC has decided to serve Maharashtrian cuisine for breakfast and lunch to passengers boarding from Ahmedabad, while Gujarati food to those from Mumbai heading to Ahmedabad. Besides, IRCTC is also planning to introduce automatic foot massaging service for Executive class passengers, which can be availed for Rs 100 or Rs 50.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was flagged off on January 17, 2020, by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, while the commercial operations of the country’s second private train started from January 19, 2020. It has been reported that a total of 963 passengers have booked Tejas Express tickets from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on January 19, while 945 number of passengers have booked the train tickets from Mumbai to Ahmedabad.