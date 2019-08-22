Big eco-friendly step! Indian Railways to ban single use plastic material on the network from October 2

Indian Railways to enforce a ban on single use plastic material, with less than 50 micron thickness, starting from 2 October 2019. (Reuters)

Big eco-friendly step by Indian Railways! In a bid to minimize generation of plastic waste, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has come up with a noteworthy measure. Recently, all the railway units across the country have been directed by Indian Railways to enforce a ban on single use plastic material, with less than 50 micron thickness, starting from 2 October 2019. The decision has been taken following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, where he mentioned the need to eliminate single use plastic in India from 2 October 2019. In this regard, the Railway Ministry has issued a circular stating various instructions that are to be enforced with effect from 2 October 2019. Take a look at the instructions below:

Indian Railways has imposed ban on single use plastic material.

All Indian Railways vendors have been directed to avoid the use of plastic carry bags.

The staff of Indian Railways have been directed to reduce, reuse and refuse plastic products. Also, they have been asked to use inexpensive reusable bags to reduce plastic footprint.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) would implement the practise of return of plastic drinking water bottles as part of Extended Producer Responsibility.

Plastic bottle crushing machines will be provided at Indian Railways stations and premises expeditiously.

The Railway Ministry further stated that to give enough time to all concerned to prepare for “Plastic Free Railway”, strict enforcement of these instructions will start from 2 October 2019. Moreover, the Railway Ministry has instructed all the units of Indian Railways that a pledge can be administered on 2 October 2019 to cut the use of plastics. In addition to this, Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) measures are to be adapted in a bid to create awareness among railway users, the release stated.