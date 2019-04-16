Big bucks! This Indian Railways zone earns whopping Rs 197 crore by selling scrap

During the financial year 2018-2019, the North Western Railway zone sold off scrap materials and earned a whopping sum of Rs 197 crore

Indian Railways gets double benefit! During the financial year 2018-2019, the North Western Railway zone sold off scrap materials and earned a whopping sum of Rs 197 crore, which was higher than this year’s target estimate of Rs 190 crore. According to a recent press release issued by the North Western Railway, the estimated target was fixed at Rs 135 crore at the beginning of the financial year. As compared to the last financial year, i.e., 2017-2018, this time the earnings by selling scrap was around 14.56 per cent higher. By selling off the scrap materials, the stations of the zone also became cleaner and more hygienic.

According to Abhay Sharma, spokesperson of the North Western Railway zone, a program was taken up for removing and selling off the field scrap units. All the four railway divisions of the North Western Railway zone as well as the construction firms, removed around 40,000 metric tonnes of scrap, which was sold by the railway network and resulted in big earnings. This year, the weight and amount of scrap was 6.87 percent more than the previous year. By selling off the scrap, the zonal railway network not only made big earnings but also attained cleaner and more hygienic railway stations. This brought about a significant growth in the sanitation, cleanliness as well as the safety of the railway divisions.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Indian Railways plans to utilise its vacant land in order to set up solar power plants of 30 gigawatt (GW) capacity. This move will be in a bid to lower its operating ratio. It plans to set up plants to generate 10 GW under the first phase of the initiative which will also help the national transporter in lowering its energy bill of around Rs 30,000 crore every year.