Big boost to Make in India! Indian Railways finalises tender for 44 rakes of Vande Bharat Type trains; details

Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ mission to get a big boost as more Vande Bharat Express type trains are likely to run on the Indian Railways network soon. Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has finalized the tender for design, manufacture, development, integration, supply, testing as well as commissioning of IGBT based 3-Phase Propulsion, Control as well as other equipment for as many as for 44 rakes of Vande Bharat type train sets, with each comprising of 16 cars on 21 January 2021. According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, the procurement includes a comprehensive annual maintenance contract of five years with the supplier.

According to the Railway Ministry, for manufacturing the train sets indigenously, the specifications were prepared after multiple deliberations with the industry at various levels. The tender, for the first time, required a minimum 75 per cent local content requirement of the total value of the tender, the ministry said. The move is expected to give a boost to the Modi government’s “AtmaNirbhar Bharat” mission.

The Railway Ministry said three bidders participated in this tender for 44 rakes of Vande Bharat type train sets, and the lowest offer was from indigenous manufacturer Medha Servo Drives Limited who met the minimum local content of 75 per cent of the total value successfully. The tender for 44 rakes of 16 car each was finalised on Medha Servo Drives Limited for all in cost of Rs 2211,64,59,644.

These rakes will be produced at three production units of the national transporter– 24 rakes at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, 10 rakes at Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala and balance 10 rakes at Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli. According to the ministry, the delivery schedule for the supply of these 44 Vande Bharat rakes is – first, two prototype rakes will be delivered in a period of 20 months. On successful commissioning of these rakes, thereafter, the company will be delivering an average of six rakes per quarter, the Railway Ministry added.