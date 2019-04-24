Big boost for Indian Railways! Jindal Steel completes first ever order of 1 lakh tonne rails ahead of schedule

Indian Railways receives huge infrastructure boost! Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has successfully completed its first-ever rail order of delivering one lakh tonne rails, which the firm had bagged from the Railway Ministry. In the month of July last year, JSPL had received an order of one lakh tonne rails, to be supplied within a year, according to a PTI report. The massive order has been completed and delivered to Indian Railways ahead of schedule. JSPL is also a leading player in steel, mining, power, oil and gas and infrastructure in the country. JSPL stated in a BSE filing that the organisation has completed the delivery of its first ever rail order to supply rails to the Railway Ministry. The company had bagged 20 per cent of the Rs 2,500 crore global tender by the Indian Railways to supply long rails. N A Ansari, Joint Managing Director, JSPL was quoted in the report saying that the order which was to be completed over a period of one year, has been completed ahead of the scheduled time of delivery. He added that recently the firm bagged an additional order of 30,000 tonne long rails from the Railway Ministry. With this, they are contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government\u2019s Make In India initiative, he said. The managing director explained that these achievements are a testament of the capability of their team as well as their valued partnership with Indian Railways. They will continue to stay committed to the developing infrastructural needs, he added. Indian Railways had invited the global tender for procuring around 4.87 lakh metric tonnes of rails in order to meet the shortfall of supply from the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). According to the report, a part of the $18-billion OP Jindal Group, the organisation has a bold presence in steel, power, mining as well as infrastructure sectors. JSPL is the only private steel company that produces long rails in the country. The company operates one million tonne per annum (MTPA) rail mill at its steel plants in the city of Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.