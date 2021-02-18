  • MORE MARKET STATS

Big boost for Indian Railways’ infra in West Bengal: Total electrification by 2023

February 18, 2021 6:45 AM

It will further pave the way for conversion of passenger trains from DEMU to MEMU in the section which will save diesel fuel and contribute to overall industrial development of the area.

All railway lines in the state of West Bengal will be electrified by 2023 to enhance passenger and freight connectivity of the state, said Piyush Goyal, minister of railways, commerce & industry on Wednesday, as he inaugurated a slew of railway projects in Malda, West Bengal, through video conferencing. The Railways have a goal of complete electrification across the country by December 2023.

“Our efforts will be directed towards making West Bengal a premier state in trading and business activity in the country,” said Goyal, unveiling the newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita section and a road underbridge at Manigram in the Azimganj-New Farakka section and five foot overbridges in various stations under the Bandel-Katwa-Azimganj section.

The minister also inaugurated two foot overbridges at Sujnipara and Basudebpur stations and flagged off a goods train on the newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita section.

In the last six years Rs 19,811 crore have been invested in Bengal to improve railway infrastructure.

The 34-km Manigram-Nimtita section of Eastern Railway has been electrified at a cost of Rs 52.05 crore to reduce carbon footprint and promote green energy. This is a part of the high utility network, “Sagar Purvodaya Sampark Line” from Howrah to Dibrugarh and will also help switching over freight rakes destined for Sagardighi thermal power plant and the Sonar Bangla cement plant from diesel to electric traction.

It will further pave the way for conversion of passenger trains from DEMU to MEMU in the section which will save diesel fuel and contribute to overall industrial development of the area.

The RUB constructed at Manigram at a cost of Rs 2.63 crore will ensure seamless movement of both rail and road traffic. The five foot overbridges for easy and safe movement of passengers have been constructed at a cost of Rs 9.31 crore while the other two foot overbridges at Sujnipara and Basudebpur stations have been constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

