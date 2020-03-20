Big alert for passengers! IRCTC stops on-board catering on these trains amidst Coronavirus outbreak

IRCTC catering services in Indian Railways Mail/Express trains have been stopped until further notice, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.
IRCTC has been directed by Indian Railways to stop on-board catering services in Mail/Express trains until further notice. The unprecedented measure comes in the wake of the COVID-19 or Coronavirus outbreak in the country.
This story is being updated
