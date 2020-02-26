Big achievement! Indian Railways registers best safety record with no passenger deaths in last 11 months

From 1 April 2019 to 24 February 2020, no fatality of any railway passenger has been recorded in any consequential railway accident.

Indian Railways records best-ever safety record! In the current financial year 2019-20, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has registered the best safety record. During the period from 1 April 2019 to 24 February 2020, no fatality of any railway passenger has been recorded in any consequential railway accident. According to the Railway Ministry, the remarkable feat has been achieved by the national transporter for the first time in the financial year 2019-20 since the time railways network was introduced in the country 166 years ago, in the year 1853. In a press release, the ministry stated that the zero passenger fatalities recorded in the last 11 months is a result of Indian Railways’ continuous efforts to improve safety performance in all respects.

Several measures were undertaken by the Railway Ministry for safety improvement such as massive renewal of railway tracks, stringent monitoring of safety aspects, use of modern technology for safety works, effective railway track maintenance, improvements in signalling system, improved training of railway staff, switching over to modern and safer LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches in phases from the conventional ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches.

Apart from these factors, the total elimination of Unmanned Level Crossings Gates on broad gauge network of Indian Railways has also resulted in reducing rail accidents, therefore, giving huge impetus to the safety of train operations.

According to Railway Ministry, all the above-mentioned factors could become possible with inputs in the system in the form of Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK). The RRSK was introduced in the year 2017-18 with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore to be spent in a duration of the next five years, having an annual outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.

With the RRSK fund, it has been possible for Indian Railways to undertake very critical safety works of urgent nature and moreover, the results are evident, the press release added.