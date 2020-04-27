Big achievement! Indian Railways’ 9000 HP freight locomotive by CLW successfully clears trial run

The trial run of the locomotive was conducted by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) over Northern Railways network at a speed of 100 km per hour.

Big achievement for Indian Railways! Chittaranjan Locomotive Works-built 9000 HP freight loco WAG 9HH and the freight locomotive has successfully cleared its trial run. The trial run of the locomotive was conducted by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) over Northern Railways network at a speed of 100 km per hour. According to the Railway Ministry, the locomotive has been equipped with modern and advanced features, and this new addition will make freight transportation as well as journeys more convenient. The Oscillation and performance trial of 9000 HP, WAG 9HH locomoice was conducted from 31 January 2020 to 26 February 2020.

According to the Railway Ministry, there has been an upgradation of power of WAP- 7 and WAG- 9 locomotive from 6000 HP to 9000 HP. The upgradation of equipment for high power includes traction converter, transformer, traction motor, bogie, and car body. Some of the key advantages of the 9000 HP freight locomotive are:

It has better acceleration reserve at higher speed

It has increased through-put

The 9000 HP freight locomotive has increased line capacity

Right powering of trains

There is also a possibility of improving speed potential

Last month it was reported that the CLW had created a world record by producing the highest number of locomotives in a financial year. In the financial year 2019-20, the factory manufactured as many as 431 locomotives. With this, the locomotive factory had surpassed its own record of producing a number of 402 locos in the financial year 2018-19. The achievement has been recognized by the Limca Book of Records as a new world record.

According to the national transporter, over the last six years, there has been a jump of 75 per cent in the production of locomotives by the factory, from 250 locomotives in the financial year 2014-15 to 431 locomotives in the financial year 2019-20. With improved supply chain management, the factory has been able to achieve this record in fiscal 2019-20 by consistently rolling out an average of 40 locomotives since July 2019.