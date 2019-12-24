Big achievement for Indian Railways in coach production! ICF manufactures 3000 coaches in this record time

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), located in Chennai has turned out its 3000th coach of the year.

Indian Railways continues to create record in coach production! The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), located in Chennai has turned out its 3000th coach of the year. The interesting part is that the factory has achieved this target in less than a period of nine months. Moreover, the working days of ICF to achieve this figure have reduced from 289 days in the last financial year to 215 days in the current financial year. Therefore, the factory has registered an overall reduction of 25.6 per cent in working days for the same production numbers. Earlier this month it was reported that the ICF has registered a record by manufacturing as many as 2,222 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in just a duration of eight months and 11 days in the current financial year.

The working days for manufacturing 1,000 coaches were 216 in the year 2011-12, 209 in the year 2012-13, 217 in the year 2013-14, 181 in the year 2014-15, 172 in the year 2015-16, 149 in the year 2016-17, 154 in the year 2017-18, 112 in the year 2018-19, 88 in the year 2019-20. The working days for manufacturing 2,000 coaches were 289 in the year 2015-16, 288 in the year 2016-17, 278 in the year 2017-18, 202 in the year 2018-19, 149 in the year 2019-20. The working days for manufacturing 3,000 coaches were 289 in the year 2018-19 and 215 in the year 2019-20.

The LHB coaches, based on German technology, are safer and better than ICF-design coaches. The LHB coaches boast higher carrying capacity, are lighter in weight, have higher speed potential, have increased codal life as well as have better safety features. Also, they support anti-climbing features that prevent the coaches from getting piled up during rail accidents.

Thus, to provide more comfortable journeys and better safety to passengers, the Railway Ministry has stopped the production of ICF-design coaches. From April 2018, only LHB coaches are being manufactured by the Production Units of Indian Railways.