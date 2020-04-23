Big achievement amid COVID-19 lockdown! Indian Railways records foodgrain loading of 112 rakes in one day

Indian Railways registered a new record in foodgrain loading.

Big achievement! With the countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19 extended until 3 May 2020, Indian Railways continues to play a pivotal role in maintaining the supply chain and logistics of essential supplies such as food and medicine across the country including the rural areas, since the start of the nationwide lockdown. Recently, Indian Railways registered a new record in foodgrain loading. On 22 April 2020, the national transporter made a record by foodgrain loading of 112 rakes equivalent to 3.13 lakh Tonnes on a single day, beating previous best foodgrain loading of 92 rakes equivalent to 2.57 lakh Tonnes on 9 April 2020.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has offered to supply a total of 2.6 lakh meals daily from various railway kitchens. The food will be distributed among the poor and the needy wherever the district administration is willing and is able to pick up the cooked meals. According to the ministry, depending on the demand, more such locations can be added later. The food provided by Indian Railways will be available at a cost of Rs 15 per meal. However, the state governments can do the payment at a later stage.

Recently, the distribution of hot cooked meals by the national transporter for free of cost during the lockdown due to novel Coronavirus pandemic had crossed the two million mark with a total of more than 20.5 lakh meals distributed to those vulnerable to hunger due to the virus outbreak and the lockdown such as daily wage labourers, stranded persons, migrants, children, homeless, coolies, the poor and many others.

This initiative has been made possible with active cooperation of IRCTC base kitchens spread over various zonal railways such as Northern, Southern, Eastern, Western, and South Central. The free meals by Indian Railways are being distributed to the poor with the help of GRP, RPF, commercial departments of zonal railways, NGOs, state governments, and district administrations.