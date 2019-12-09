Big accomplishment! Indian Railways Rail Wheel Factory surpasses last year’s production in just 9 months

Wheel production in Indian Railways has gained new momentum.

Another big achievement for Indian Railways! After making a record in coach production, the national transporter has registered another significant accomplishment in wheel production. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the wheel production in Indian Railways has gained new momentum. In a recent tweet, the minister stated that the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) in Bengaluru, Karnataka has already produced its 40,000th wheel set for the financial year 2019-20. According to Goyal, the 40,000th wheel set has been developed by the Rail Wheel Factory for 2019-20 in less than a period of 9 months. Interestingly, the production for 2019-20 so far is more than the entire production of last year.

The Rail Wheel Factory, which was formerly known as Wheel and Axle Plant, is a state-of-the-art plant, responsible to meet bulk of the requirement of wheels, wheel sets, and axles for the Indian Railways. Moreover, the spare capacity available is used profitably to meet the domestic demands for non-railway customers as well as exports.

Recently, at the ‘Parivartan Sangosthi’ event, Goyal complimented the entire administration of Indian Railways for installing free WiFi at as many as 5,500 railway stations. The minister further said that it is a spectacular achievement and has hugely benefitted thousands of people across India.

While referring to the progress made by the national transporter over the last 167 years of its existence, the Railway Minister said that it has been a remarkable journey of transformation. He further continued that there is perceptible change everywhere in the functioning of Indian Railways including total reorientation in its work culture.

At the ‘Parivartan Sangosthi’ event, new suggestions were presented by young officers, which according to Goyal, should be thoroughly scrutinized, discussed as well as should be taken to logical conclusion. Following this, they should be implemented for transforming and improving the system of Indian Railways to make it world-class and most modern, the minister said.