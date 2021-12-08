Bharat Gaurav Trains: Southern Railway becomes Indian Railways’ first zone to get registered service provider

The first-of-its-kind Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme was recently introduced by Indian Railways with the sole purpose of showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage as well as magnificent historical places to the public.

Southern Railway becomes Indian Railways’ first zone to get the first Registered service provider under the newly launched ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’ Scheme. According to a Southern Railway press release, a Chennai-based service provider who had registered in the designated portal had received approval from the zonal railway after verification of the document. As and when this service provider registers online the demand specifying the type as well as number of coaches, the Southern Railway zone will allot the train/rake o­n Right to use basis for specified number of years. The service provider will use the rake in running thematic tour as per itinerary approved by the national transporter.

The first-of-its-kind Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme was recently introduced by Indian Railways with the sole purpose of showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage as well as magnificent historical places to the public. Under this scheme, Indian Railways will offer service providers, the “Right to Use” of its rakes. Following are some salient features of Bharat Gaurav trains scheme: