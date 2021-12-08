Bharat Gaurav Trains: Southern Railway becomes Indian Railways’ first zone to get registered service provider

A Chennai-based service provider who had registered in the designated portal had received approval from the zonal railway after verification of the document.
Southern Railway becomes Indian Railways’ first zone to get the first Registered service provider under the newly launched ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’ Scheme. According to a Southern Railway press release, a Chennai-based service provider who had registered in the designated portal had received approval from the zonal railway after verification of the document. As and when this service provider registers online the demand specifying the type as well as number of coaches, the Southern Railway zone will allot the train/rake on Right to use basis for specified number of years. The service provider will use the rake in running thematic tour as per itinerary approved by the national transporter.
The first-of-its-kind Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme was recently introduced by Indian Railways with the sole purpose of showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage as well as magnificent historical places to the public. Under this scheme, Indian Railways will offer service providers, the “Right to Use” of its rakes. Following are some salient features of Bharat Gaurav trains scheme:
- Indian Railways will offer service providers the “Right to Use” of its rakes as well as infrastructure.
- Tour operators who are interested including Individuals, Company, Partnership firm, Society, Trust, Consortium, Joint Venture, Government Agencies can register themselves for running train services under the website www.bharatgauravtrains.indianrailways.gov.in by choosing the concerned zonal railway. The operator has to pay registration fee of Rs 1 Lakh.
- The operator will be provided ‘right to use’ for a minimum period of two years and a maximum period upto the coaches’ residual codal life.
- The operator can also directly purchase coaches from Indian Railways’ manufacturing units under NRC scheme.
- Operators can decide business model as well as tariff based on the level of services for these trains.
- An all-inclusive package will be provided by the operator to tourists including hotel accommodation, rail travel, visit historical/heritage sites, sightseeing arrangement, tour guides etc.
- Advertisements and branding are allowed both inside and outside of the train.
- The rake composition shall be a minimum of 14 coaches to a maximum of 20 coaches including two SLRs(Guard Vans).
- Coaches’ allotment will be done to all eligible applicants or registerd operator subject to availability.
- The operators can opt for unfurnished coaches and can furnish as per their requirements such as making suite or saloon or any other specific tourist need.
