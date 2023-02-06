Bharat Gaurav tourist train’s ‘Garvi Gujarat’ tour: Ticket price, itinerary, stoppage points – All you need to know

The Indian Railways is showcasing a flurry of innovation and invention, and with this comes the recent announcement of the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train. The railways will run this special tourist train to promote the cultural and spiritual heritage of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’.

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train: Launch date and ‘Garvi Gujarat’ tour details

Operated by IRCTC, the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train has been designed under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ scheme based on the concept of the life of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. The train will kick off with a special eight-day tour called ‘Garvi Gujarat’ on February 28th, 2023.

It will cover a distance of 3500 kms. The tour itinerary includes a UNESCO world heritage site, Champaner archaeological park, and Rani ki Vao in Patan. The tour will include prominent sites like Ahmedabad’s Akshardham Temple, Sabarmati Ashram, Modhera Sun Temple, Somnath Jyotirlinga, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadheesh Temple, and Beyt Dwarka.

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train: Departure and stoppage points

The train will depart from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on Feb 28th for the eight-day ‘Garvi Gujarat’ tour. Tourists can board and deboard the train at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera, and Ajmer railway stations. The first stoppage of this train tour package is at Kevadiya wherein the Statue of Unity will be the spot of attraction. The Railway Ministry had in a statement stated that tourists will get a two-night stay in the hotels, one at Kevadiya and one at Ahmedabad.

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train: Attention to state-of-the-art infrastructure

The train can accommodate up to 156 tourists. It will consist of 4 first-AC coaches, 2 second-AC Coaches, 2 rail restaurants, and one well-equipped pantry car. It will reportedly also have enhanced security features on CCTV cameras along with shower cubicles in coaches. There might also be an infotainment system installed in all the coaches along with each coach having a security guard.

Also Read What sets Vande Metro apart from Vande Bharat? Know key features here

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Train: Ticket Price per person

The price of tickets starts from Rs 52,250 per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs 67,140 per person for AC 1 (Cabin), and Rs 77,400 per person for AC 1 (coupe). The ticket on the mentioned price would include the passenger’s eight-day journey in respective coaches, night stay at AC hotels, veg-only meals, sightseeing in buses, guide services, and travel insurance.

(With Agency Inputs)