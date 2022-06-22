Bharat Gaurav: First IRCTC train under Swadesh Darshan scheme embarks on Ramayana Yatra

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) Bharat Gaurav tourist train embarked on the 18-day Shri Ramayana Yatra from New Delhi. The train will cover approximately 8,000 kilometres between India and Nepal. It will run on the Ramayana circuit identified under Swadesh Darshan and visit places where Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Laxman set foot during their 14-year exile.

Along with Hon Union Minister @RailMinIndia Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji flagged of The Bharat Gaurav Train from New Delhi.



'Shri Ramayana Yatra', the 18-day pilgrimage tour by Bharat Gaurav Train will cover important & sacred places associated with the life of Prabhu Shri Rama. pic.twitter.com/Ue3bahNh2E — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 21, 2022

IRCTC is the first Indian agency to connect the two countries through a tourist train. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy flagged off the train from Safdarjung station.

SHRI RAMAYANA YATRA CIRCUIT ROUTE

The train will pass through Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. It will cover major cities such as Ayodhya, Janakpur, Buxar, Kashi, Sitamarhi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Hampi, Nasik, Kanchipuram, Rameshwaram, and Bhadrachalam. The itinerary also includes a visit to the Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur, Nepal.

SHRI RAMAYANA YATRA TICKET PRICE

The train has a capacity of 600 people. Single occupancy will cost Rs 71,820, double occupancy Rs 62,370, triple occupancy Rs 62,370, and Rs 56,700 for child with bed (5-11 years).

Apart from Delhi, passengers will be able to board from Aligarh, Kanpur, Tundla, and Lucknow. The cost of a ticket is uniform irrespective of the boarding station. The tour plan includes food, accommodation, and guide services at the points of visit. The fully air-conditioned train has 14 coaches, comprising 11 3rd AC coaches, a pantry car, and two sleeper cars. Vegetarian meals will be served on board.

BHARAT GAURAV

The interiors of the train have been based on the Ramayana. The Bharat Gaurav tourist train is the Centre’s attempt to promote domestic tourism through the Dekho Apna Desh initiative.

Shri Ram represents the soul of Bharat!



Embark on a journey to the places associated with the life of भगवान श्री राम with Shri Ramayana Yatra, a Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. pic.twitter.com/Jk6ukaQVMm — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 21, 2022

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Reddy said: “Bharat Gaurav trains are an attempt to showcase the rich cultural, spiritual and historical heritage of the country…”

“The unique concept of Bharat Gaurav trains, as envisaged by the Ministry of Railways, will be helpful in promoting mass tourism across the country and provide an opportunity to people from all parts of the country to explore the architectural, cultural and historical marvels of the country.”

The IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay to provide EMI options to passengers. It is also offering a 5% early-bird discount to the first 50% passengers.

With inputs from Asian News International.