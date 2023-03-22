Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train green-flagged to explore NorthEast! Watch inside video

Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for NorthEast: The Indian Railways has launched the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train which was flagged off on Tuesday to explore the stunning mountainous beauty and culture of the NorthEast. Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, gave a green-flag to the specially-designed train from Delhi’s Safdarjung.

Bharat Gaurav for NorthEast: Tour details and Stops

The train was launched with the theme ‘North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati’. The train will take you on a 15-day journey and will cover maximum NorthEastern states of the country including Guwahati, Sivasagar, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Jorhat and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Cherapunji and Shillong in Meghalaya.

For those unaware, the launch of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train comes under the Government of India’s initiatives – ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ to promote domestic tourism.

Bharat Gaurav for NorthEast: Seats and fare details

The train has seats in two types of class – First AC and Second AC, and it can accomodate a total of 156 passengers. According to media reports, the price of this rail tour package starts at Rs 1,06,990 per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs 1,31,990 per person for AC 1 cabins, and Rs 1,49,290 per Person for AC 1 coupe. There is reportedly around 33% concession for promoting rail tourism under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme. The ticket price also includes hotel stays, all vegetarian meals, sightseeing cost in respective cities, and travel insurance among other costs.

Bharat Gaurav for NorthEast: Here’s how you can book the ticket

If you want to go on this sceninc train tour, all you need to do is visit the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website — https://www.irctctourism.com. You can also avail the EMI option as the IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways.