Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train to embark on ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur’ – Know destination, fare, and other details

Indian Railways‘ Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train is set to embark on ‘Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur’. The 6 nights and 7 days tour will commence on February 17, 2023 from Delhi. The tour will connect two most significant pilgrimage sites of two nations India and Nepal. The move aims at strengthening the bilateral ties of two countries and to boost religious tourism.

The boarding and deboarding stations of the journey are Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, and Kanpur. The tour will end on February 23, 2023 at Delhi.

List of religious places and destination –

Ayodhya – Ram Janmbhoomi temple, Hanuman garhi, Saryu Ghat

Nandigram – Ram-Bharat Temple

Janakpur – Ram-Janki Mandir and Dhanusha Dham

Sitamarhi – Ram Janki Temple at Sitamarhi and Punaura Dham

Varanasi – Sarnath (Outer visit), Tulsi Manas temple, and Sankat Mochan temple, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and temple, Ganga Aarti at Varanasi Ghat

Prayagraj – Sangam sthal, Hanuman Mandir, Shankar Viman Mandapam and Bharadwaj Ashram

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourists train has 120 seats (AC-I – 72 seats and AC-II 48 seats). For single occupancy in AC-1, a passenger has to pay Rs 58,440, while for double and triple occupancies, one needs to pay Rs 52,650.

For passengers willing to travel in AC-II, one needs to pay Rs 45,040 for single occupancy while for double and triple occupancies, Rs 39,775 need to be submitted.

Know how to book –

The passenger willing to travel needs to book his/her ticket on www.irctctourism.com. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the train.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train has many features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor based washroom functions, and foot massager.

To promote tourism in the country, Indian Railways has launched Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh”.