Beware of littering railway properties! This Indian Railways’ zone has hiked fines

The East Coast Railway zone has revised penalties.

Indian Railways revises penalties to maintain cleanliness and hygiene at stations! From now on, littering on railway properties will attract hefty fines as the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone has revised penalties. According to an ECoR official quoted in a PTI report, passengers will have to shed more money for strewing trash on railway station premises, sticking unauthorized bills, defacing property, spitting, and open defecation. The official further said that the penalty will also be imposed on vendors who do not take necessary steps such as separate dustbins for dry waste and wet waste as well as the use of permissible plastic bags.

According to the official, the penalty will be in the range between Rs 100 and Rs 5,000, depending on the nature of the offence. The fines have been hiked by at least an amount of Rs 100, for almost every category of offence. The move was being taken by Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry in line with Modi government’s ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and a National Green Tribunal order. The National Green Tribunal had asked Indian Railways to put in place a system with provisions of fixing accountability of individuals with respect to littering and waste disposal, the ECoR official said.

According to the report, along with RPF officers, ticket collectors, station masters and railway officials have been authorized to detect as well as penalize offenders across all three divisions of ECoR zone, namely Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur divisions. The official further said that earlier, the zone had different penalties for its railway stations, but now uniformity would be maintained across all the three divisions. Thus, for the first time, all railway stations of ECoR will have uniformity in fines imposed on offenders.

Over the last few years, many initiatives have been taken by the Railway Ministry towards the improvement of the cleanliness of stations and trains. Some of these steps include mechanized cleaning, provision of clean and hygienic toilets, on board housekeeping service (OBHS), cleanliness drives and awareness campaigns, etc.