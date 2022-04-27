Beware of false reports! Indian Railways issues clarification on fake RRB CBT-2 notice

RRB Exam Notice Clarification: Indian Railways job seekers, be careful of fake recruitment notices! Over the last few days, fake notices have been circulated with regards to the Railway Recruitment Board’s CBT -2 (Second Stage Computer Based Test). The Ministry of Railways has denied these recruitment notices. Recently, the Railway Ministry has issued a clarification regarding this on its Twitter handle. The clarification statement by the Railway Ministry says that no such notice has been published by Indian Railways. The Railway Ministry has further advised all railway job seekers and candidates to be alert and beware of such fake claims. Following is the circulated fake notice on Railway Recruitment Board’s CBT-2:

#Fake notices are being circulated with regards to the Railway Recruitment Board’s CBT-2.



Whereas no such notice has been published by the Railways.



Be Alert and Beware of such FAKE claims.#RRB pic.twitter.com/O0Oil5NvmC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 26, 2022

The fake notice titled ‘Notice on Exam Schedule for CBT- 2’, dated 25 April 2022, states that the first Stage Computer Based Test was held in 7 phases from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021. It further states the result of CBT – 1 was published in the official websites of RRBs between 30 March 2022 to 1 April 2022. The fake notice also said the second stage Computer Based Test for the candidates who get shortlisted for pay level -5, 3 and 2 in CBT – 1 , is tentatively scheduled to be held on 19, 20 May, 13 June and 14, 15 , 16 June 2022 subject to the prevailing conditions.

The fake notice further said that candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the process of recruitment. Candidates are advised not to be misled by unauthenticated sources, it stated. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration, the fake notice said. RRB selections are based on computer Based Test and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates, the fake notice added.