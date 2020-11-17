Beware Indian Railways passengers! Do not make this mistake while travelling

If any passenger is caught with a cracker, it would be considered as a violation of section 67, Railway Act 1989.

Indian Railways passengers, take a note! Beware of travelling on trains with fire crackers. With the festive season still going on, the national transporter has tightened the travelling guidelines to ensure safe and secure train journeys. If any passenger is caught with a cracker, it would be considered as a violation of section 67, Railway Act 1989. Under this act, passengers cannot carry any dangerous or hazardous items while travelling. Also, passengers cannot expect this from Indian Railways to allow them to travel, carrying such items. If a railway passenger is caught doing so, it will be included in the category of an offense that is punishable under section 164 and 165 of the Railway Act, according to a Jansatta report.

Before the festival of Diwali, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways had also requested the passengers, not to carry inflammable, explosive materials or fire crackers during the train journey. To clear the extra rush of passengers during this festive season of Diwali, Dusshera, Durga Puja, Chhath, the national transporter introduced several festival special train services to run across the Indian Railways network. As the festival of Chhath is on its way, Indian Railways has announced to run several Chhath festival special train services from New Delhi to Darbhanga, Patna, Saharsa, and other cities.

According to the Railway Ministry, the safety of the passengers is Indian Railways’ top priority. To reduce the rush of passengers during this festive season, only reserved trains are being operated, said the Eastern Railway (ER) authority. Besides, considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all the other precautionary measures are being scrupulously followed. In Special Trains or Festival Special Trains, no unreserved accommodation is available. Also, waitlisted railway passengers are not permitted to board these special trains. The Railway Ministry has requested the passengers to avoid unnecessary crowding at railway stations.