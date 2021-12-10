Better safety & comfort! Indian Railways to run Mumbai-Delhi August Kranti Rajdhani with Tejas SMART coaches

The Western Railway zone has decided to upgrade Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express.

Indian Railways’ Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express to run with Tejas SMART coaches! In a bid to make rail travelling experience more comfortable for passengers, the Western Railway zone has decided to upgrade Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express. According to a press release issued by Western Railways recently, three rakes of Train Number 12953/12954 Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express will be replaced with Tejas rakes Ex Mumbai Central railway station with effect from 12 December 2021 and Ex Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station with effect from 13 December 2021. These Tejas rakes boast special smart features for enhanced safety and comfort of railway passengers.

These smart Tejas coaches will provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. The coaches are equipped with PICCU (Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the report server. The Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit records the data of CCTV recording, WSP, panic switch, toilet odour sensors and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy metre. The national transporter, with the use of Tejas SMART coach, aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance, Western Railways said.

Besides, the zonal railway has also decided to replace the conventional rakes with LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rakes of Train Number 22927/22928 Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express as well as Train Number 19031/19032 Ahmedabad-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Yoga Express. Train Number 22927/22928 Bandra Terminus-Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express will run with LHB rakes Ex Bandra Terminus railway station with effect from 15 December 2021 and Ex Ahmedabad railway station with effect from 18 December 2021. Train Number 19031/19032 Ahmedabad-Yog Nagari Rishikesh Yoga Express will run with LHB rakes Ex Ahmedabad railway station with effect from 16 December 2021 and Ex Rishikesh railway station with effect from 17 December 2021.