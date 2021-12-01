Better safety and comfort! Indian Railways upgrades Guwahati-Jorhat Jan Shatabdi Express with LHB rake

The LHB converted Jan Shatabdi Express started operations with effect from 29 November 2021.

To enhance the safety and comfort of passengers, Indian Railways converts the existing ICF Jan Shatabdi Express rake to LHB rake! Considering passenger safety and comfort, the national transporter has recently converted the existing Integral Coach Factory (ICF) designed rake of Train Number 12067/12068 Jan Shatabdi Express to Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake. The LHB converted Jan Shatabdi Express started operations with effect from 29 November 2021. Moreover, according to the Northeast Frontier Railway zone, there has been an augmentation in the number of coaches. The revised composition of Train Number 12067/12068 Guwahati- Jorhat Jan Shatabdi Express is as under:

Earlier, Train Number 12067/12068 Jan Shatabdi Express comprised of 10 coaches in total including WGSCZRJ- 1 coach, WGSCZACJ- 2 coaches, WGSCZJ- 6 coaches, WGSCZRJ- 1 coach. The revised composition of the train has 15 coaches in total including LWLRRM- 1 coach, LWSCZAC- 3 coach, LWSCZ- 10 coach, LWLRRM- 1 coach.

A few days ago, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train was upgraded with LHB and Vistadome coaches. The upgraded Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Train was flagged off by the Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu from the Visakhapatnam railway station. The regular service of the upgraded Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train commenced from Visakhapatnam with effect from 23 November 2021. While the train, from Kirandul, started regular service from 24 November 2021.

With Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Train’s upgradation with LHB coaches, passengers are being provided with better comfort and jerk-free rail journeys. This facility, according to the East Coast Railways, will enhance the safety of passengers with a better ride experience as well as lesser noise. Apart from these features, Linke Hofmann Busch coaches are low maintenance, fire retardant, have better design, low weight as well as higher passenger-carrying capacity.

Similarly, the zonal railway further said the Vistadome coach service supports a Transparent Roof along with large windows with 360 degree viewing system. All these Vistadome coach features will ensure that passengers during their journey to Araku, enjoy the scenic beauty outside, it added.