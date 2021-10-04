Better lighting, waiting rooms & more! Indian Railways Bhubaneswar station to be world-class; details

Currently, a joint plan is being prepared with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to make the station redevelopment project a success.

Bhubaneswar Station Redevelopment Project: Indian Railways’ Bhubaneswar station to become world-class! On Sunday, Chairperson of Railway Board Suneet Sharma said the railway station in Odisha’s capital will be developed into a world-class facility. Currently, a joint plan is being prepared with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to make the station redevelopment project a success, Sharma said. The Railway Board Chairperson was on a one day visit to the state capital in order to review the ongoing railway projects of the region along with the officials of the East Coast Railway zone. While inspecting the railway station, Sharma said that several facilities have been constructed and the main focus is on the development of platform, concourse, lighting, waiting rooms, elevators and toilets.

The Railway Board Chairperson said Bhubaneswar railway station’s redevelopment plan has already been done. Now, action is being taken by the national transporter in order to complete the station redevelopment project work at the earliest. One platform as well as two additional lines will be added to this redevelopment project, Sharma said. The railway portion of the developmental work will be carried out by Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and the rest of the work will be done by BDA, the Chairperson said.

Besides, the Railway Board Chairperson also examined the ongoing rail projects of the East Coast Railway zone with general manager Vidya Bhushan, divisional railway managers as well as other senior officials. Sharma praised the zonal railway for improved project monitoring system, consistency, as well as maintaining the top position among all loading zones of Indian Railways, according to East Coast Railways. In a bid to improve the quality of service both in loading as well as in the passenger segment, the Railway Board Chairman said special attention should be given to safety, increasing line capacity through intermediate block signalling as well as automatic block signalling system, among others.