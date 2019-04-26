Better journey experience! Indian Railways flags off upgraded Malwa Express under project Utkrisht

Project Utkrisht: Indian Railways gives a new makeover to another rake under its project Utkrisht! Recently, another rake of Western Railway zone, the fifth one of Ratlam Division, has been upgraded to Utkrisht standards. The newly upgraded train number 12919 Malwa Express was flagged off on 25 April 2019 from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar railway station. Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, under Project Utkrisht, is revamping the ICF (Integral Coach Factory) design coaches of identified rakes. The old rakes are being equipped with various modern facilities as well as passenger-friendly amenities to enhance overall comfort experience of railway passengers. Under Project Utkrisht, some of the key features of the upgraded rakes are the vinyl wrapping of doorway and gangway, coaches with new colour scheme, mirrors, dustbins, stainless steel paneling inside the pantry car, fire extinguishers, LED panel lighting, toilets with soap containers, auto janitor, exhaust fans, mug holder, etc. The national transporter is aiming to upgrade the rakes of as many as 140 Mail\/Express trains. The upgradation will cost around Rs 60 lakh per rake. In the ongoing financial year, a total of 500 more trains are likely to be upgraded under this initiative. Last month, Western Railways' Rajkot Division rolled out its first upgraded Utkrisht rake for train number 22969\/22970 Okha-Varanasi Express and train number 19573\/19574 Okha-Jaipur Express. A couple of months ago, Indian Railways also upgraded the rakes of Darjeeling Mail and bi-weekly Chennai-Sengottai Silambu Express. These upgraded trains now boast many new facilities and amenities, providing better journey experience to passengers. Meanwhile, the national transporter is replacing the old ICF design coaches with new LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches. In the upcoming financial year, a total of 120 ICF design train rakes are likely to be replaced with LHB coach trains. The manufacturing of ICF design coaches has already been stopped by Indian Railways.