Better comfort for passengers! Indian Railways introduces LHB coaches on two more trains; details here

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 3:18 PM

From 28 March 2019, instead of conventional ICF (Integral Coach Factory) design coaches, train number 22909/22910 Valsad - Puri Express as well as train number 19055/19056 Valsad - Jodhpur Express have started to run with LHB coaches.

LHB coachesBased on German technology, the LHB design coaches are safer than ICF design coaches. (Representational image)

Indian Railways takes another step to provide improved facilities for passengers’ comfort. In a bid to make the travel experience more comfortable and convenient for passengers, Indian Railways has started operating two more trains with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. From 28 March 2019, instead of conventional ICF (Integral Coach Factory) design coaches, train number 22909/22910 Valsad – Puri Express as well as train number 19055/19056 Valsad – Jodhpur Express have started to run with LHB coaches. The trains consist of AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, sleeper, and II class coaches. For the first time, the LHB design coaches were introduced in 2000 on the Indian Railways network and the first indigenous coach was put into service in the year 2003.

Based on German technology, the LHB design coaches are safer than ICF design coaches. The anti-climbing features on these coaches make them safer in case of an accident. Other than being safer, the LHB design coaches are lighter in weight, have higher speed potential as well as higher carrying capacity. Additionally, these coaches also have increased codal life along with better safety features.

Earlier this year, Indian Railways created the record for manufacturing more LHB coaches in the past two years than it did in the first 17 years since the introduction of such coaches. As per the data provided by Indian Railways, between 2017-2018 and till December 2018, more than 5500 LHB design coaches were produced. From the year 2001 till the end of March 2016, a total of 4020 LHB coaches were manufactured. In the year 2016-2017, 1470 LHB coaches in total were manufactured by various coach factories.

Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry is fast replacing the old ICF design coaches. Moreover, the production of ICF coaches has already been stopped now. The ministry aims to replace all the old conventional coaches with LHB coaches over the next few years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Better comfort for passengers! Indian Railways introduces LHB coaches on two more trains; details here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition