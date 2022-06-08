Best Production Unit Shield 2022: Know interesting things about Indian Railways’ Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works: Indian Railways’ Production Unit, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, which is located at Chittaranjan near Asansol in West Bengal, is one of the largest locomotive manufacturing facilities in the world. Recently, it was conferred with the best production unit shield, 2022. At present, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works produces state-of-the-art 3-phase locomotives with all modern features. According to the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways’ Chittaranjan Locomotive Works has transformed itself from being a manufacturer of steam locos to that of diesel locos and finally to modern high power electric locomotives. Below are some interesting things to know about the Indian Railways’ Production Unit, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works:

1) The production of locomotives in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works was commenced on 26 January 1950

2) The production of steam locomotives began in the year 1950

3) Five types of 2351 steam locomotives were manufactured at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

4) The first steam locomotive was flagged off by the first President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad on 1 November 1950

5) The production of electric locomotives in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works was started in the year 1961

6) So far, 15 versions of 8157 electric locomotives have been manufactured at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

7) The production of diesel locomotives in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works was started in the year 1968

8) In this production unit, seven types of 842 diesel locomotives have been manufactured

Last month, the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works Production Unit bagged the ‘Best Production Unit Shield, 2022’ for its exemplary performance put forth during the financial year 2021-22. According to a statement issued by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had presented the Best Production Unit Shield to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works and to Integral Coach Factory jointly in the National Railway Award, 2022 grand function, held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on 28 May 2022, organized by Indian Railways’ East Coast Railway zone on account of 67th National Railway Week 2022.