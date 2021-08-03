Best freight loading in July 2021! Indian Railways continues to register highest loading for last 11 months

In July 2021, Indian Railways has once again achieved the highest ever freight loading.

Indian Railways registers the highest ever freight loading! In the last 11 months since September 2020, the national transporter has registered stupendous freight loading performance. In July 2021, Indian Railways has once again achieved the highest ever freight loading. According to the Railway Ministry, the railway network has achieved its highest incremental freight loading of 17.54 MT in the month of July this year (18.43 per cent increase over July last year), with freight loading of 112.72 MT in total as against the previous best record of 99.74 MT freight loading in July 2019 as well as against 95.18 MT loading in July 2020. The ministry said major incremental growth over the same month previous year has been registered in the following items:

Cement sector of 2.31 million tonnes (26.71 per cent)

Coal of 9.31 million tonnes (23.47 per cent)

Iron ore of 1.81 million tonnes (14.05 per cent)

Steel of 0.45 million tonnes (8.72 per cent)

Raw material for steel apart from iron ore 0.88 million tonnes (48.62 per cent)

Food grains of 0.43 million tonnes (7.89 per cent)

Container of 1.33 million tonnes (28.36 per cent)

Remaining other goods of 1.11 million tonnes (13.34 per cent)

According to the Railway Ministry, with Indian Railways’ freight loading of 451.97 million tonnes in the ongoing financial year of 2021-22 as against loading of 336.74 million tonnes up to July 2020, the national transporter has also witnessed the highest cumulative incremental loading of 115.23 million tonnes i.e., 34.22 per cent over the same period last year 2020-21. The ministry further said in cumulative performance of Indian Railways’ freight loading, massive growth has been registered over the same period last year in Iron ore 18.07 million tonnes (43.88 per cent), Cement 15.01 million tonnes (52.91 per cent), Coal 55.83 million tonnes (37.11 per cent), and the rest of other goods 10.45 million tonnes (38.42 per cent).