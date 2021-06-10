Bengaluru Suburban Rail: Tender for this Indian Railways project in October; details

The tender process for the upcoming Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project will be completed by October.

Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: The tender process for Indian Railways’ Bengaluru Suburban Rail project will be set in motion in the month of October with the project tender of a 25 kilometre long stretch between Baiyappanahalli and Chikkabanavara in Karnataka’s capital, according to authorities. On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reviewed the progress in the suburban rail project as well as other Metro Rail projects, according to a PTI report. A statement was issued later by the Chief Minister’s office, which said that the tender process for the upcoming Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project will be completed by October, this year.

In order to complete the tender process of the suburban rail project within the stipulated time and take up works, the officials were directed by the Chief Minister. If the Bengaluru suburban rail project is completed swiftly, traffic congestion in Karnataka’s capital will be reduced drastically, he said. According to the statement, the Indian Railways doubling project between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur (distance of 48 kilometres); and Yeshwantpur and Channasandra (distance of 21.70 kilometres) works are underway. It further mentioned that the tender for an amount of Rs 323 crore has been given. Besides, construction of 12 bridges has already been completed and construction works of 20 bridges are under progress, the statement added.

Earlier it was informed by the Railway Ministry that the Bangalore Suburban Railway Project envisages the development of four corridors, covering a route length of 148.17 kilometres in total. This ambitious rail project is being implemented by Rail Infrastructure Development Company, Karnataka (KRIDE), which is a Joint Venture company set up as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) by the Railway Ministry along with the state government of Karnataka. Proposed to be completed in a period of six years, the Bangalore Suburban Railway Project will be developed with an estimated cost of Rs 15,767 crores.