Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: PM Modi to lay foundation stone on this date

Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: Indian Railways’ suburban rail project in Bengaluru, Karnataka, aims to make commuting easy for the public in the coming years. On Monday, the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai said that on June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, worth Rs 15,000 crore, ANI reported. The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project envisages the construction of four suburban rail corridors with 148.17 kilometres of route length in total. It would be implemented by KRIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company Limited- Karnataka), a Joint Venture company established by the Railway Ministry with the state government of Karnataka as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

The project will integrate multiple transport modes such as the Railways, Metro, and bus transport by developing interchange hubs, which will ensure a seamless and smooth mode of transport for lakhs of daily commuters.

Addressing the public after inaugurating the new building of the Government Higher Primary school in the constituency of Govindaraj Nagar, the Karnataka Chief Minister said the city of Bengaluru would be developed into a mega city with all international level amenities. Bommai further said that an efficient team of ministers and legislators is working with him for the development of Karnataka’s capital. According to the CM, the best version of Bengaluru would be built with the most modern amenities.

The Karnataka Chief Minister, while referring to the vision of his government of building New Karnataka for New India, further said the city of Bengaluru should be an international city. In this regard, an amount of Rs 6,000 crore has been allocated under the Nagarothanan Yojana for infrastructure projects. He also said that plans have been drawn up for developing major storm water drains at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore, suburban rail, metro, twelve signal-free corridors as well as other projects are being taken up.