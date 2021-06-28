Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: Here’s everything to know about India’s most integrated rail

Rail Infrastructure Development Company, Karnataka, (K-RIDE) is in charge of conceptualizing and implementing the project.

India’s most integrated rail project coming soon! Work on the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project is likely to start in three months. The project, which was first proposed in the year 1983 and has been one of the dreams of the Karnataka government, is expected to be completed by the year 2026 at an estimated cost of Rs 15,767 crore. The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) aims to link the capital of Karnataka to its satellite townships, suburbs, as well as surrounding rural areas by a rail-based rapid-transit system. The rail project, with AC and metro-like trains, is expected to run across the network and provide a faster, safer and more comfortable mode of transport to several rural and urban commuters, according to officials quoted in an IE report.

Who is in charge of conceptualizing & implementing the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project?

A joint venture of the Karnataka government and the Railway Ministry of Railway- Rail Infrastructure Development Company, Karnataka, (K-RIDE) is in charge of conceptualizing and implementing the project.

Which areas will the rail project connect?

As per the latest blueprint of BSRP, the project will span 148.17 kilometres. It will involve 57 stations across four corridors. The BSRP is expected to link Bengaluru to its outskirts in six directions – towards Devanahalli (Kolar side), Kengeri (Mysuru side), Rajanukunte (Doddaballapura side), Chikkabanavara (Tumakuru side), Whitefield (Bangarapet side) and Heelalige.

What are the four corridors called?

All four corridors of the BSRP have been named after common regional flowers found in and around the city of Bengaluru: Mallige (Chameli), Sampige (Champa), Kanaka (Priyardarsha), Parijata (Prajakta). The first letters of these regional flower varieties have been put together as “Samparka”, which means connectivity in Kannada.

Corridor-1 (Sampige) links KSR Bengaluru City (Majestic) to Devanahalli. It covers 15 stations and runs across 41.40 kilometres. Corridor-2 (Mallige) will connect areas between Baiyappanahalli Terminal and Chikkabanavara, covering 14 stations and running across 25 kilometres. Corridor-3 (Parijata) will be 35.52-kilometres long. It will cover 19 stations between Kengeri and Whitefield. While Corridor-4 (Kanaka) will have another 19 stations linking the remaining 46.24-km-long rail route.

What does the BSRP aim to achieve?

According to K-RIDE officials, the project will ensure connectivity, cost-effective commute, convenience, commercial stimulus, convergence, and a mode of sustainable mobility. Also, the fares are expected to be cost-effective. Besides, the Bengaluru suburban rail network is planned to integrate multiple transport modes. At over 60% of its stations, travellers will be able to interchange with other transport modes like Indian Railways and Metro, the officials further explained. Once commissioned, BSRP is expected to cater to around 10 lakh commuters daily. Also, it is said that the project will turn out to be a sustainable mobility solution ending the traffic woes of Bengaluru to a large extent as well as reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

What will be offered by Smart Station Hubs?

According to the report, K-RIDE plans to evolve all 57 stations of BSRP to integrated commercial hubs (smart station hubs) where people can work, shop, eat, park and trade. K-RIDE officials said that these multi-storied hubs will support multiple businesses, monetizing land parcels in and around station areas, using air-space for commercial activities as well as enabling rail-to-rail, rail-to-air and rail-to-metro changeover. Besides, these hubs are expected to house retail and shopping activities, parking facilities, plug-and-play workspaces, hospitality and convention spaces.