Bengaluru suburban rail on fast-track! Piyush Goyal takes big step for project; 5 takeaways for common man

Bengaluru suburban railway project: Looking to overcome hurdles in the crucial project, Goyal today decided to meet Kumaraswamy to iron out the issues.

Bengaluru suburban railway project on fast-track! Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has stepped in to expedite the execution of the proposed Bengaluru suburban railway project. Goyal today met Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and urged the latter to remove all roadblocks to the Bengaluru suburban rail project. The cost of the Bengaluru suburban project will be shared between the Indian Railways and the state government.

In a recent letter dated February 8, the Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav explained Indian Railways stand with regards to the 19 conditions put forth by Karnataka government for the project. According to Indian Railways, while agreeing to most conditions of the state government, the Chairman Railway Board expressed surprise that Karnataka gave ‘in principle’ approval and then chose to lay down these conditions. “It is discouraging to note that the state government has deviated from the original understanding,” Chairman Railway Board has said.

Looking to overcome hurdles in the crucial project, Goyal today decided to meet Kumaraswamy to iron out the issues. According to Piyush Goyal, the suburban rail network for Bengaluru is a much cheaper and efficient option as compared to other modes of transport such as metro and buses. The Railway Minister believes that once the network is complete, it will help in greatly easing traffic congestion problems in Bengaluru. Indian Railways is hopeful that after today’s meeting between Goyal and Kumaraswamy, the Karnataka state cabinet will clear the proposal in its next meeting scheduled for February 25.

Here are top 5 facts about the upcoming railway project that Bengaluru people will appreciate:

1. As per the feasibility report, to begin with around 161 kilometres of the suburban railway project will be taken up. In later stages, extensions will be considered. Goyal has said that post approval by the Karnataka government the Rs 23,000 crore project will be completed in 6 years. The 161 kilometres long project will have 82 stations with 12 interchanges with the Metro network. The aim is to also provide connectivity to the Bengaluru airport.

2. The 161 kilometres long network will comprise 4 corridors; Kengeri – Whitefield, Bangalore – Rajankunte, Neelmangala – Bypanhalli and Heelalige – Devanhalli.

3. Piyush Goyal has agreed to grant railway land for the Bengaluru suburban railway project at a nominal lease basis of Re 1 per acre. This will help reduce the cost of project by about Rs 6700 crore or nearly by 30%, says Indian Railways.

4. For the Bengaluru suburban rail network, Indian Railways plans to use ‘Make in India’, state-of-the-art air-conditioned EMU (Electrical Multiple Unit) rakes These will provide safe and comfortable journey to the people of Bengaluru, says Indian Railways.

5. Goyal has also suggested that multimodal tickets, similar to those issued in Mumbai, should be used for the upcoming network so that passengers can purchase tickets for the suburban rail and metro jointly.