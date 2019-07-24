Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU a hit! Indian Railways to run train services for 6 days a week; check fares, route

Train number 06575 /06576 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU special train service has been increased from four days to six days in a week

Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU a hit! In news that will bring cheer to commuters, Indian Railways has decided to increase the frequency of MEMU train services between Bengaluru and Mysuru. The South Western Railway (SWR) zone will operate the train service running between the two cities. A SWR zone official told Financial Express Online that the frequency of train number 06575 /06576 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU special train service has been increased from four days to six days in a week. The mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) are a special type of train units which provide an average increase in the speed as compared to other mainline commuters trains on the Indian Railways network.

Presently, the train runs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. But according to the revised schedule, the train will run up to Mysuru from Monday to Saturday with the same train number 06575 /06576.

According to the present schedule, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday train number 06575 / 06576 KSR Bengalur – Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru MEMU runs by extending the services of train number 66539 / 66540 KSR Bengaluru – Ramanagaram – KSR Bengaluru MEMU.

Whereas, train number 06575 /06576 will run on Monday and Saturday by extending the services of train number 66537/66538 KSR Bengaluru-Ramanagaram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU.

Train number 66539/66540 KSR Bengaluru-Ramanagaram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU service which is running on Monday and Tuesday will be temporarily cancelled, according to SWR zone.

The details of the new MEMU train service between Bengaluru and Mysuru are as follows: