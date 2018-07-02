Bengaluru Metro gets Ajay Seth as new Managing Director

The transfer order came within days after the Bengaluru metro rail operator doubled the coaches from three to six.

The Karnataka government on Monday appointed senior IAS officer Ajay Seth as the new Managing Director of the state-run Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BRMCL), an official statement said.

Seth, the Additional Chief Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, will hold the post concurrently with his existing responsibility, the notification said.

The state government also upgraded the metro MD’s post to Additional Chief Secretary rank to appoint Seth, a 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The notification, however, did not mention the new posting of the outgoing MD Mahendra Jain.

The transfer order came within days after the Bengaluru metro rail operator doubled the coaches from three to six in order to ferry more commuters on the east-west Purple line.