Bengaluru: Cantonment Railway Station to undergo a two-phase makeover

To cater to the increased transportation needs of silicon city, Bengaluru Cantonment, one of the oldest railways stations on the South Western Railway (SWR) network, is undergoing a makeover, informed the Indian Railways.

The project is being executed in EPC (Engineering-Procurement-Construction) mode and a single agency is responsible for planning, procurement, and execution of all the aspects of the project. 36 months is the targeted date of completion. On December 12, 2022, the Letter of Award (LoA) was awarded in favour of M/s Varindera Construction Pvt Ltd, New Delhi.

There are two phases



In the first phase, at Rs 45 crores, the Bengaluru Cantt station’s yard is being remodelled. Two additional island platforms are being constructed. Three additional lines are also being constructed which would enable the operation of the increased number of trains from/to this station. Hence, will ease the pressure on KSR Bengaluru railway station. By February 2023, the remodelling of the Bengaluru Cantt railway yard is targeted to be done.

Also, a Foot Over Bridge is being constructed. It would connect Borebank Road to Netaji Road for the comfort of passengers.

Columns of Growth: A glimpse of the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Bengaluru Cant. Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/hSML39AntB — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 24, 2022

In the second phase, at a cost of Rs 480 crores, the station building will be redeveloped. This will make Bengaluru Cantt a world-class airport-like terminal. The railway station would be redeveloped as a ‘City-Centre’. However, the forthcoming structure will preserve the existing heritage elements of the historic building. The architectural elevation attempts to capture the spirit of the Bengaluru city.

Bengaluru is the capital of India’s southern Karnataka state and is the center of the country’s high-tech industry. It is the start-up capital of India. This south Indian city is also known for its nightlife and parks. It has a population of more than eight million. It is the third most populous city.