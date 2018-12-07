Benefits of being an Indian Railways passenger! Get discount on Air India by booking tickets of this train

Maharajas’ Express passengers can avail 17 per cent discount on Air India tickets to any part of the country

Indian Railways ties up with Air India! Now, passengers of Indian Railways booking tickets for the luxury train, Maharajas’ Express, can avail 17 per cent discount on Air India tickets to any part of the country, according to a senior railway official. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the travel and tourism arm of railways and Air India, has signed an MoU to develop and promote special tour packages for the flagship premium rail tourist products of Indian Railways, which is the Maharajas’ Express and Buddhist Circuit Deluxe Special Train.

Passengers can now book the tickets for the train as well as the flight starting from December 5, 2018 on the Maharajas’ Express website. The same offer will be valid for the Buddhist Circuit train at a later date. These tickets can also be used for traveling between any cities of India. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by both the travel giants which are looking at leveraging their respective markets and large customer base. The Maharajas’ Express is an ultra-luxury offering by the IRCTC arm which covers the major princely tourist attractions in the country like Delhi, Agra, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Varanasi, Mysore, Goa and Mumbai.

The Maharajas’ Express was presented the “Signum Virtutis”, the seal of Excellence, from the Seven Star Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards at a function held at the Villa Padierna Hotel in Marbella, Spain. Maharajas’ Express is a 23 coach train that presently runs on five routes with choices of 7 Nights/8 Days and 3 Nights/4 Days itineraries. It is unarguably the most luxurious tourist train in India with finesse at par with the Orient Express of the West.

Maharajas Express has redefined the art of elegant train traveling in the country. A fascinating voyage across some of the finest destinations in India lets the passengers discover the true spirit of the nation. IRCTC had also decided to start two new circuits of the luxury train. The two new trips have been named as ‘Southern Sojourn’ and ‘Southern Jewels’ which will cover prominent destinations in West and South India. Specifically, the Southern Sojourn will cover Goa, Hampi, Mysore, Ernakulam, Kumarakom and Trivandrum and the Southern Jewels will cover Chettinad, Mahabalipuram, Mysore, Hampi and Goa