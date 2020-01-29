Behave yourself! Indian Railways takes cue from airlines; to ban unruly passengers on trains

Indian Railways is mulling to ban such passengers who pose a threat to fellow travellers.

Indian Railways to ban passengers with unruly behaviour? Soon, passengers with reckless behaviour will be stopped from travelling on Indian Railways trains with the national transporter hoping to introduce a new system to maintain decorum on trains. Inspired by the airlines’ idea of banning passengers for their unruly behaviour on board a flight, Piyush Goyal-chaired Railway Ministry is planning to implement the same move on Indian Railways trains, according to an IANS report. According to Railway Ministry officials, the national transporter is mulling to ban such passengers who pose a threat to fellow travellers.

A senior Railway Ministry official was quoted in the report as saying that considering the growing trend of air passengers behaving in an unruly way during flights and thereby, risking the lives of fellow on board passengers, Indian Railways is also mulling a ban on such passengers for a few months period.

According to the senior Railway Ministry official, the passengers who have been barred to travel on airlines will also be put on the no-travel list of Indian Railways. The official further said the national transporter will take the list of banned passengers from the airlines and then feed it into the Indian Railways ticketing system. With this, the banned passengers would not be able to book Indian Railways train tickets for a few months time. Indian Railways is planning to put a ban on such passengers for a duration of six months, the official said.

According to the Railway Ministry official, Indian Railways is implementing the same idea as airlines after Indigo barred stand up comedian Kunal Kamra on Tuesday, for a period of six months for heckling a journalist on a flight.

According to a PTI report, the stand up comedian allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami on-board a flight from Mumbai to Lucknow.