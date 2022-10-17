Becoming a green transporter! Indian Railways introduces India’s First Aluminum Freight Rake

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India’s First Aluminum Freight Rake – 61 BOBRNALHSM1 at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Sunday. This is in line with the Make in India program as it has been fully designed and developed indigenously in collaboration with HINDALCO, RDSO, and Besco Wagon.

While praising the rake the Union Minister tweeted, “India’s first aluminium freight rake #AatmanirbharBharat- single rake in its lifetime saves over 14,500 tonnes of CO2, 85% recyclable, 180 ton extra carrying capacity, lighter weight, lower maintenance, and longer life.”

The Ministry of Railways said that it will serve a longer life than steel rakes. “India’s first aluminium rake with 80% salvage value, will serve a longer life of up to more than 10 years than the existing steel rakes.” The ministry added, “A testimony to the ‘Make In India’ initiative! Railways takes a big stride towards becoming a green transporter, India’s first Aluminium rake introduced in the fleet to strengthen freight transportation.”

Also, Iron industry consumes a lot of Nickel and Cadmium. These two metals come from import. So, the proliferation of Aluminum wagons will result in less import. At the same time, this is good for the local aluminium industry.

Here are the features of Aluminium Rake:

a) Fully Lockbolted construction with no welding on the superstructure.

b) The tare is 3.25 tons lower than normal steel rakes, with 180 tons extra carrying capacity resulting in higher throughput per wagon.

c) Higher payload to tare ratio 2.85.

d) The reduced tare will reduce carbon footprint as lower consumption of fuel in empty direction and more transport of freight in a loaded condition. Over its lifetime, a single rake can save over 14,500 tonnes of CO2.

e) 80% is the resale value of the rakes.

f) Cost is 35% higher as the superstructure is all aluminium.

g) Lower maintenance cost due to higher corrosion and abrasion resistance.