Beautiful! Indian Railways’ Rangiya Junction station in Assam gets a ravishing makeover; see pics here

The Rangiya Junction station facade has been improved by ACP cladding with the colours of blue and silver.

Indian Railways revamps another railway station! In a bid to provide an enhanced experience to passengers, Indian Railways has given a ravishing makeover to Assam’s Rangiya Junction station. According to details shared by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone, several development works have been carried out to improve the condition of the station. The renovation of Rangiya Junction railway station has been done under Railway Ministry’s station beautification and redevelopment project. For the overall upgradation of the station, an amount of Rs 10 to 15 crore has been spent by the national transporter. Other than providing new facilities and amenities, the railway station has also been beautified using local art painting.

The station facade has been improved by ACP cladding with the colours of blue and silver. The circulating area has been upgraded and the station’s parking area has been rearranged by constructing pathways for smooth movement of traffic. A new look has been given to the first class waiting room using texture paint, while the second class waiting hall has been renovated with good quality tiles, granite and false ceiling. The damaged and broken surface at the platforms have been repaired with new mosaic tiles. The Rangiya station’s refreshment room has also been renovated by providing false ceiling as well as good quality floor and wall tiles. The kitchen has been upgraded as well.

The works for the construction of a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) and installation of new Lifts and Escalators are currently in progress. Additionally, the general toilets and the toilets in the second class waiting area have also undergone renovation. Also, a pay and use toilet has been set up at the station.

Besides Rangiya Junction, some of the other stations, which were redeveloped in the last few months include New Delhi railway station, Haridwar Junction, Mathura Junction, Asansol Junction, Patna Junction, Jaipur Junction, Kamakhya Junction, Kurnool City, Lonavala, Sainagar Shirdi, Adoni, Bellampalli, Manduadih stations among others.