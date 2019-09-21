Beautiful! Indian Railways Bhubaneswar station to be redeveloped into swanky multi-modal transport hub

Bhubaneswar railway station project: A new railway station building, as well as two new railway lines along with platforms, will be developed in an integrated manner.

Soon, Odisha’s Bhubaneswar railway station and the area around it will be developed into a world-class and swanky multi-modal transport hub. The upcoming multi-modal transport hub is being called the first-of-its-kind in the country. The ambitious project will be jointly carried out by the Ministry of Railways and the state government of Odisha. The initial redevelopment work will be carried out with an investment of Rs 130 crore. Of the total investment, the national transporter will spend Rs 70 crore while the state government will spend Rs 60 crore. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways and the Odisha government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway station.

Bhubaneswar railway station project: Salient features

Under the MoU, a new railway station building, as well as two new railway lines along with platforms, will be developed in an integrated manner over the land belonging to Indian Railways and the state government of Odisha. The proposed railway station building will boast of G+5 floors, out of which G+2 floors will be earmarked for the use by Indian Railways. The area earmarked for Indian Railways will be 1.74 lakh square ft.

The sum invested by Indian Railways will be used for the construction of two additional lines with one platform, an extension of foot overbridges, full cover shed and all modern passenger amenities. While the amount of Rs 60 crore invested by the state government will be used for the construction of the new station building.

Apart from the Bhubaneswar railway station redevelopment, the Odisha government is also planning to develop the area adjoining the Bhubaneswar station as Railway Station Multi-Modal Hub (RSMH) under Modi government’s Smart City Mission. The estimated investment for the RSMH project is Rs 840 crore which is being taken up by the state government through the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

According to the Railway Ministry, the Multi-Modal Transport Hub is expected to be completed in three years. It will have a new terminal building for the railway station, city bus terminal, public car parking along with other allied public utilities.