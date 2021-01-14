Be careful of misleading reports! Indian Railways denies charging extra fares from passengers; details

The national transporter bears loss for travel by passenger.

Attention, Indian Railways passengers! There have been some recent media reports on Railways charging extra fares from passengers. The Railway Ministry has claimed that these reports are misleading and not based on all the facts. The national transporter had started Festival or Holiday special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers. According to the Railway Ministry, fare for such train services has been kept a little higher since the year 2015. This is an established practice and nothing new has been being done this year regarding this. The ministry said passenger train operations have always been subsidized by Indian Railways. The national transporter bears loss for travel by passenger.

Even in COVID-19 pandemic times, Indian Railways has been running trains. In many sections, the national transporter is running in low occupancy and still operating in public welfare. In all the train services that are being operated, apart from other classes, the trains have many 2S class coaches which have the lowest train fare in the reserved category. According to the ministry, 40 per cent of the passengers have travelled in 2S class coaches in much better travelling conditions than pre-pandemic, unreserved travelling situations. As per the railway policy, passengers of the 2S class, even in special fare case are not charged more than an additional amount of Rs 15.

The number of trains is constantly being increased in a graded manner. Keeping in view a range of factors as well as operational circumstances, full restoration of regular passenger train services, to pre-pandemic times, is to be considered, the ministry said. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak-related nationwide lockdown on 22 March 2020, Indian Railways had to stop running of regular passenger train services. However, train services are being added in a graded manner.

Even during such challenging times, the national transporter has operationalized almost 60 per cent of the Mail or Express trains as compared to the pre-lockdown times. The ministry said 77 per cent of these special trains have fares similar to regular trains. Nearly 250 trains are running daily as trains with special fares. At present, as many as 1058 Mail or Express trains, 4807 suburban train services as well as 188 passenger trains, on average, are in operation on a daily basis.