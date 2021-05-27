Battered by Cyclone Yaas, Indian Railways starts restoration work in full swing; details

Indian Railways has already started the restoration work.

The past few days were really challenging for Indian Railways as Cyclone ‘Yaas’ affected various railway services. From cancellation of several special trains to little damages on railway property, the national transporter was affected by the cyclonic storm. However, Indian Railways has already started the restoration work. According to the Railway Ministry, the restoration work by the East Coast Railway zone is currently in full swing after Cyclone Yaas. Indian Railways claimed that there has been no major damage on rail track, signal, OHE, quarters from any place. Besides, the national transporter has provided food and shelter to needy people at station circulating areas.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reviewed the operational performance of Indian Railways’ zones and divisions with the Chairman and CEO Railway Board, General Managers as well as Divisional Railway Managers. According to Goyal, during the last 14 months, the national transporter has demonstrated a high moral strength and ability to rise despite the covid crisis. The Railway Minister directed the railway officials and authorities to go aggressively for complete utilization of record Capex allocation. According to the ministry, completion of railway infrastructure works would create employment opportunities, especially in challenging Covid times.

The Railway Minister mentioned that Oxygen Express trains have served the country in an extra ordinary manner during the pandemic and were game changer in the fight against Covid-19. According to Goyal, Indian Railways need to further enhance manpower efficiency in railway operations. He believes that there was a lot of scope of improvement in workshops as far as that is concerned. Moreover, the Railway Minister complimented Indian Railways officials for showing an extra ordinary resilience and making sure that the national transporter achieved a double digit growth in freight traffic in spite of Covid challenges. According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry, Indian Railways has recorded an increase of more than 10 per cent in freight loading as compared to normal year of 2019-20.