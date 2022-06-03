Bangladesh Railways looks to import train sets from ICF Chennai

The Bangladesh Railways will explore the possibility of importing train sets for mass commutation such as DEMU from ICF Chennai. The train sets that Bangladesh Railways looking to import will be similar to the ones that were exported to Sri Lanka and Nepal by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) recently. A team of officials from Bangladesh Railways would soon visit ICF to further the process of export of coaches from ICF to Bangladesh.

Mohd Nurul Islam Sujan, minister for Bangladesh Railways, along with Sardar Shahadat Ali, ADG (operations), Bangladesh Railways visited ICF on Thursday to see the production facilities at the LHB shed of ICF. They also inspected special coaches made by ICF such as LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) Vistadome coaches, LHB AC 2 tier and 3 tier coaches and air-conditioned self-propelled inspection cars (SPIC), said a release by ICF.

ICF had, in the past, exported various types of coaches such as MG first-class, MG dining car, MG second class, MG power car, MG postal and parcel Van to the tune of about Rs 100 crore.

During discussions with A K Agarwal, GM, ICF and other officials, Mohd Nurul Islam Sajan said that since Bangladesh has now taken up the project of converting its meter gauge tracks to broad gauge, the LHB coaches from ICF would be of great help in modernising Bangladesh Railways. He said that the cooperation between Indian Railways and Bangladesh Railways has a long history and ICF has played a vital role in the development of railways in Bangladesh. He said that he was impressed with the Vande Bharat coaches and other coaches made by ICF, it added.